One arrested, gun and drugs seized at Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One man is under arrest after a weekend disturbance at a Springfield residence.

Officers were called to an apartment on Bay Street around 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh. One person was reported to have a gun and when police arrived, they found a female victim and 31-year-old Devon Williams of Springfield in another room.

Investigators recovered a gun that was seen at Williams’ feet and placed him under arrest. It’s alleged that William punched the victim in the stomach and threatened her with the gun.

Police also seized 22 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 26 grams of cocaine, additional ammunition, and more than $1,500 in cash.

Williams is facing gun and druf-related charges, as well as charges of assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a witness, and two arrest warrants on assault and battery charges.

Walsh noted that Williams has previous convictions of violent crimes and was found not guilty by way of mental illness for attempted murder charges and other violent crimes in Springfield in September 2018.

