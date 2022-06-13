Orange facing $4 million cleanup following massive mill fire

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following a six- to- seven-alarm fire just over a week ago in an abandoned mill building in Orange, town officials are now facing a multi-million-dollar cleanup bill and are calling on the help of state leaders to keep the community afloat.

“We simply don’t have it. It would bankrupt the town,” said Jane Peirce, chair of the town’s Board of Selectmen.

Peirce spoke with Western Mass News after a massive fire on June 4 decimated an abandoned mill building and caused five adjacent structures to catch fire.

“It was just black smoke everywhere…It was really scary because I have a handicapped son that comes home every weekend and we had no electricity and they said the wires burnt,” said Mariann Herk of Orange.

Now, Peirce told Western Mass News the estimated cleanup bill is over $4 million. Town officials said the project carries a massive price tag because of what now lies inside this fence enclosure where the abandoned mill building once stood.

“When the building burned, all the asbestos contaminated windows fell into it, so now it’s considered to be asbestos-contaminated and it needs to be put into dumpsters and taken far away,” Peirce added.

She said thanks to a quick response time by emergency crews and constant testing by Department of Environmental Protection officials, the public health risk is low.

“We don’t think that the risk of asbestos is very high anymore given how many, much ash we’ve cleaned up and the fact that there was not too much in this debris to start with. We feel like the community is pretty well protected at this point,” Peirce noted.

She added they’ve worked closely with their state legislators, Congressman McGovern, and others to develop a course of action.

“They’re trying to help us find funding from either ARPA or state earmark or the supplemental budget…means everything, means everything to have that kind of support. We just can’t swing it,” Pierce said.

