Springfield Police: habitual car break-in suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man, who police said has dozens of previous arraignments, was arrested over the weekend for an alleged car break-in.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were on-patrol Sunday morning when they heard glass breaking and saw 41-year-old Carlos Vergara of Springfield partially inside a vehicle.

Vergara then got onto a bicycle and tried to flee, but he was caught a short time later.

Investigators reportedly found a bag of women’s clothing, jewelry, and an iPhone, as well as recovered a screw driver and other items that are associated with car break-ins.

The victim was able to identify the items that were stolen from her vehicle and Vergara was placed under arrest on charges including larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle in the nighttime for a felony, and possession of burglarious instruments.

Walsh added that before Sunday’s arrest, Vergara had 51 adult arraignments, with 21 of those arraignments for past break-ins.

