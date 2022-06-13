State to distribute over 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests to residents

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Massachusetts residents.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced Monday that over two million rapid tests will be distributed to 264 communities that requested tests for their residents.

Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said in a statement:

“The Administration remains committed to providing our residents with the tools to manage COVID-19 and testing is one key tool to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

“We will continue our aggressive efforts to provide these crucial tools, to ensure the safety and health of Massachusetts residents.”

The tests will be distributed on a rolling basis over the next two weeks to individual communities, which will determine how to distribute those tests to their residents.

Local communities receiving tests include:

Community Number of Tests Springfield 55,800 Chicopee 19,980 Westfield 14,940 Holyoke 14,580 Amherst 14,400 Northampton 10,260 South Hadley 6,480 Greenfield 6,300 Easthampton 5,760 Longmeadow 5,760 Belchertown 5,400 Wilbraham 5,400 North Adams 4,680 Palmer 4,500 Southwick 3,600 Ware 3,600 Monson 3,240 Adams 2,880 Williamstown 2,700 Great Barrington 2,520 Granby 2,340 Southampton 2,160 Hadley 1,980 Lee 1,980 Deerfield 1,800 Hampden 1,800 Lenox 1,800

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.