State to distribute over 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests to residents

COVID test generic
COVID test generic(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Massachusetts residents.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced Monday that over two million rapid tests will be distributed to 264 communities that requested tests for their residents.

Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said in a statement:

“The Administration remains committed to providing our residents with the tools to manage COVID-19 and testing is one key tool to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

“We will continue our aggressive efforts to provide these crucial tools, to ensure the safety and health of Massachusetts residents.”

The tests will be distributed on a rolling basis over the next two weeks to individual communities, which will determine how to distribute those tests to their residents.

Local communities receiving tests include:

CommunityNumber of Tests
Springfield55,800
Chicopee19,980
Westfield14,940
Holyoke14,580
Amherst14,400
Northampton10,260
South Hadley6,480
Greenfield6,300
Easthampton5,760
Longmeadow5,760
Belchertown5,400
Wilbraham5,400
North Adams4,680
Palmer4,500
Southwick3,600
Ware3,600
Monson3,240
Adams2,880
Williamstown2,700
Great Barrington2,520
Granby2,340
Southampton2,160
Hadley1,980
Lee1,980
Deerfield1,800
Hampden1,800
Lenox1,800

