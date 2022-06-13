State to distribute over 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests to residents
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Massachusetts residents.
The Baker-Polito Administration announced Monday that over two million rapid tests will be distributed to 264 communities that requested tests for their residents.
Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said in a statement:
“The Administration remains committed to providing our residents with the tools to manage COVID-19 and testing is one key tool to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
“We will continue our aggressive efforts to provide these crucial tools, to ensure the safety and health of Massachusetts residents.”
The tests will be distributed on a rolling basis over the next two weeks to individual communities, which will determine how to distribute those tests to their residents.
Local communities receiving tests include:
|Community
|Number of Tests
|Springfield
|55,800
|Chicopee
|19,980
|Westfield
|14,940
|Holyoke
|14,580
|Amherst
|14,400
|Northampton
|10,260
|South Hadley
|6,480
|Greenfield
|6,300
|Easthampton
|5,760
|Longmeadow
|5,760
|Belchertown
|5,400
|Wilbraham
|5,400
|North Adams
|4,680
|Palmer
|4,500
|Southwick
|3,600
|Ware
|3,600
|Monson
|3,240
|Adams
|2,880
|Williamstown
|2,700
|Great Barrington
|2,520
|Granby
|2,340
|Southampton
|2,160
|Hadley
|1,980
|Lee
|1,980
|Deerfield
|1,800
|Hampden
|1,800
|Lenox
|1,800
