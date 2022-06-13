Advertisement

Town by Town: June 13

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Agawam, and West Springfield.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Libby James and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Agawam, and West Springfield.

We started in Springfield where a special groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new community center.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined Congressman Richard Neal, State Senator Adam Gomez, and several others for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Barbara Rivera Community Center on Chestnut Street.

The community center will become a hub where communities can access the services they need within a one-stop model.

Town by town took us to Agawam where the public library staff returned to the building on Cooper Street this week.

Late last year, library operations moved to the senior center due to the discovery of mold in the building.

Now, a member of the staff said everyone has been hard at work getting everything put back together.

The library plans to reopen its doors on July 5th.

Finally, town by town took us to the West Springfield Police Department.

Last week, the West Springfield High School Key Club stopped by the department with teddy bears.

Officers responding to calls often encounter children who are upset or traumatized, and the teddy bears will help comfort them.

