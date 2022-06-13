Warm, dry start to the work week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A cold front will continue to move to the east and offshore this evening and tonight. Humidity has fallen to a comfortable level and should stay there for a few days.

Temperatures cool off nicely this evening after a warm day in the lower to middle 80s. Overnight lows dip into the lower and middle 50s with fair skies and light to calm wind after midnight. Expect a cool, crisp start Tuesday morning.

High pressure controls our weather Tuesday, allowing for more sunshine, low humidity and light breezes. Temperatures warm back to the lower and middle 80s.

High pressure will begin to shift southward across New England Wednesday, keeping temperatures warm. Breezes remain light, but shift northeasterly, so expect eastern coastal areas to be cooler. As the high moves offshore, humidity will begin to increase with more of a southerly flow taking over. This will set us up for muggier and more unsettled weather for the end of the week.

Clouds increase for Thursday, which will be a warm and humid day. Most of the day looks rain-free, but spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon and evening with an approaching warm front. Stronger storms will be possible ahead of a cold front that looks to come into our area sometime Friday. The timing on the front will determine how big of a storm threat we see and how hot the day will get. For now, it looks like scattered storms are possible early and late in the day with highs nearing the upper 80s.

Behind a cold front Friday will come a pool of mild, refreshing air for the weekend. 70s looking likely Saturday and Father’s Day with low dew points. While we should get some good sunshine, there is a risk for developing clouds and some pop up showers due to the colder air in the upper atmosphere, but it doesn’t look like a big risk at this point. We will keep you posted.

