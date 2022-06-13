West Springfield native, paralyzed in 2016, graduates from college

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In 2016, West Springfield High School student and lacrosse player Conor McCormick was paralyzed in a swimming pool accident. Now, six years later, he has graduated from Boston College.

“I never thought that I would be able to live at school and graduate somewhere away from home, so to get a scholarship and to live independently has been like a really big achievement for me,” McCormick said.

McCormick was 16 years old when he dove into an in-ground pool, hit his head, and become paralyzed from the chest down. Now, he has reached a major milestone after graduating from Boston College in May with a double major in honors theology and philosophy.

“I’m happy with where I am. I am happy with what I graduated with and, you know, I’m excited to advocate for people with disabilities and pursue a legal degree to do that,” McCormick noted.

After his injury in 2016, McCormick spent months in Atlanta undergoing extensive rehab and has had to overcome several obstacles to rebuild his life. He told Western Mass News being on stage to receive his college diploma was one of his proudest accomplishments.

“To leave was heartbreaking, but also really inspiring because BC’s motto is to go set the world a flame…They said that to all of the graduates as we left and to know that that’s our charge to go into the world and set it a flame,” McCormick added.

McCormick told us he plans to follow that motto by pursuing a legal degree in law advocacy.

“Right now, I’m thinking I would want to do personal injury or disability advocacy because that’s something that’s close to me being critical injured in the past,” McCormick said.

McCormick said he applied to law school at Boston College, but was waitlisted and has hopes to attend this fall. For now, he is reflecting on the experiences he had at Boston College that taught him many lessons.

“I want to give a shout out to the Counsel for Students with Disability, which was the group I was a part of and really inspiring my love for disability advocacy and all the work we did at BC to make the campus more accessible. We did a lot in the last four years, which was one of the things I was most proud of was working with them,” McCormick explained.

