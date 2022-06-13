Westfield Starfires defeat Pittsfield Suns in Sunday faceoff

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local leaders are calling for legislative action as ghost guns continue to impact the streets of Springfield. Western Mass News brought our questions to those leading the charge on a proposed bill to find out how close we might be to seeing change here in western Mass.

“Well, we know there’s a severe problem here in the city of Springfield with ghost guns,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez of the 10th Hampden District.

Gonzalez put out and redrafted a bill through the public safety and homeland safety committee to crack down on ghost guns in Massachusetts.

“We are hoping that in the very near future, we will be voting to ban ghost guns as well as make sure that any firearm must have a serial number,” Gonzalez said.

Just last week, Springfield Police officers responded to reports of a suicidal man, later found in possession of numerous parts used to build a “ghost gun,” also known as a gun without a serial number.

While it is illegal to possess a gun without a serial number, possession of a gun assembly kit is not a chargeable offense, one of the loopholes State Representative Orlando Ramos of the 9th Hampden District told Western Mass News that this proposed bill is attempting to close.

“We have to make sure we keep guns off the streets and that we make it harder for people to be able to obtain these kits,” said Ramos.

According to Springfield Police department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, six ghost guns were seized in 2020, that number jumped up to 27 in 2021 and as of May 23, 11 have already been recovered.

“We are making it a priority to address this issue because we know how big of an issue it is for communities like Springfield,” said Ramos.

In April, the Biden administration issued a federal rule which is expected to go into effect in august which would classify ghost guns as firearms, meaning gun assembly kits would require a serial number. As for the proposed bill here in Massachusetts, it is under review by the ways and means committee and Ramos said he’s hopeful it will pass during this session.

