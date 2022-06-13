Wilmington Police: missing teen may be in western Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in eastern Massachusetts are asking for the public’s help in western Massachusetts as they work to track down a missing teenager.

Police in Wilmington are searching for 14-year-old Emanii Martinez.

Police said they believe Martinez is in the Springfield or western Massachusetts area and believe that she was spotted at Six Flags New England on Friday, June 10.

We’ll have much more on this search coming up at 6 p.m. on ABC40.

