4th case of monkeypox detected in Mass.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(WITN)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that an additional case of monkeypox was detected in an adult male, making it the fourth case in the past month.

The DPH  is working with local health officials, the patient, and the healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while he was infectious.

The patient is currently isolating to prevent spread to others.

