Advertisement

Amherst Police & Community Responders holding joint public forum

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Police & Community Responders are holding a joint public forum Tuesday night.

Amherst is welcoming in a new public safety department called the Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service.

Its focus is on mental health and helping the police department in its efforts to best serve the community.

Guests will be able to meet with Police Chief Scott Livingstone and CRESS Director Earl Miller to learn how these departments work and how they will make Amherst a better place to live.

Tuesday night’s forum will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Baker was joined with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and several state officials to...
Gov. Baker highlights economic development bill in Springfield
Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health
LIVE AT 4:45 - Mercy to announce new unit honoring late restauranteur Andy Yee
A Western Mass News viewer from East Longmeadow reached out to our newsroom, frustrated with...
East Longmeadow residents upset over trash troubles
Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
Baystate doctor discusses expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and under