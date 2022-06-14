Amherst Police & Community Responders holding joint public forum

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Police & Community Responders are holding a joint public forum Tuesday night.

Amherst is welcoming in a new public safety department called the Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service.

Its focus is on mental health and helping the police department in its efforts to best serve the community.

Guests will be able to meet with Police Chief Scott Livingstone and CRESS Director Earl Miller to learn how these departments work and how they will make Amherst a better place to live.

Tuesday night’s forum will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center.

