Baystate Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament held in honor of pediatric patients

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 30th Annual Baystate Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament took place Monday night at the Longmeadow Country Club and Twin Hills Country Club.

It was a day of golf and fun for a great cause, followed by a reception at Longmeadow Country Club.

Golfers can feel good about their round knowing that it helps pediatric patients at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

Western Mass News stopped by and chatted with Dr. Charlotte Boney, the Pediatrician In Chief at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

“We are going to be able to buy state of the art equipment and support really important programs like palliative care, research, and some other things that are really important to patients and families,” she told us.

Dr. Boney added that the generosity of supporters goes a long way for providing the best possible care.

