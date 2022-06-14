Baystate doctor discusses expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and under

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The first COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 are awaiting final authorization before becoming available as soon as next week.

“We both had it and we trust it,” said Australia Trovio.

Western Mass News spoke with Trovio, who told us she and her partner have decided to have their baby Amaia vaccinated against COVID-19 before she starts daycare in the fall as final federal sign-off is expected in the coming days for pediatric doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

After deciding to get the shot, the question becomes which one.

“We actually had both got Moderna, so might just get that one for her,” Trovio added.

With the COVID-19 vaccine authorization pending for the youngest population, we checked in with Baystate Health to see what they were doing to prepare.

“We have certainly had people asking about the five and under shot about when it’s going to be available and when we will be able to start giving it…So we have had families who are excited and interested for when they shot becomes available hopefully next week,” said Dr. Chrystal Wittcopp, medical director at Baystate General Pediatrics

Western Mass News spoke to Wittcopp to find out how what shots they’ll be offering.

“At our office, for the start, we are only going to offer the Pfizer, only because it’s what we have been offering in the older kids, so we are more familiar with the Pfizer,” Wittcopp explained.

The best advice for parents is to contact your pediatrician to help make the best decision.

