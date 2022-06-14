Beautiful Mid-Week Weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure remains in control through tonight, keeping our weather warm and dry until the sun goes down. After sunset, we cool off nicely with temperatures falling through the 70s and 60s this evening and tonight to 50s by sunrise Wednesday.

We should begin Wednesday cool and comfortable with good sunshine, but scattered to patchy clouds will be drifting in and out throughout the day. Breezes stay light and shift out of the northeast to southeast. Temperatures should still end up back in the low 80s for much of the valley with some upper 70s for the hill towns. Humidity stays comfortable to slightly humid at times, especially Wednesday evening.

Expect a rise in humidity Thursday and Friday as our next weather system approaches. Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday ahead of an approaching warm front. Muggy and seasonable with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Most of the day looks rain-free with a gusty breeze out of the south. Shower chances increase by the evening with spotty showers and thunderstorms possible. Some of this wet weather may linger overnight into Friday morning.

Friday gets hot and humid ahead of an approaching cold front and afternoon high temps may approach 90 in spots. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may pop up in the afternoon and early evening, then a much drier, milder air mass rolls in Friday night. Our weekend will feel much different with 70s, dry air and a healthy breeze. A dip in the jet stream will keep us cool, but surface high pressure should give us good sunshine.

Next week begins seasonable and dry, but humidity increases along with rain chances by mid-week. Temperatures may be on the rise as well.

