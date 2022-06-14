East Longmeadow residents upset over trash troubles

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Western Mass News viewer from East Longmeadow reached out to our newsroom, frustrated with how his trash has sat at the end of his driveway for what he said is far too long and he’s not alone.

Driving along Colony Drive in East Longmeadow, you can see trash cans full to the brim.

“It’s hard because we don’t know when they are going to come,” said Catalina Tarabaerina of East Longmeadow.

Neighbors on the street told Western Mass News their trash was supposed to be picked up this past Thursday, but it never was and based on Facebook posts in community forums, residents on other streets in the town are experiencing the same thing.

“I believe about five days, six days, but some people I’ve heard had to wait a week two weeks, so I guess I was fortunate that I only had five or six days,” said Kevin Kelly of East Longmeadow.

As you walk the streets of East Longmeadow, you’ll see that some residents are putting their trash out on the sidewalk in bags, while others said they won’t do that because they are worried about animals.

“We’re hesitant to do that because of the animals. We have a lot of squirrels, chipmunks, and some other little animals that can get in,” Tarabaerina noted.

Tarabaerina has kept some of her garbage inside of her house for that reason and because she’s worried her garbage is about to get real smelly, sitting in the summer heat.

“We have babies, so we have diapers and, yes, if they stay in the sun for too long, along with the food leftovers, yes, it does start smelling bad,” Tarabaerina added.

We caught up with Kelly right as he was loading trash into his car to take to the dump.

“We pay pretty good taxes in East Longmeadow and now I’m a trash collector,” Kelly explained.

Residents we spoke with said they’ve heard the town is changing trash companies, which is why they believe there has been such a delay. We reached out to the office of the town manager and the town’s health director to confirm those details and have not yet heard back.

Tarabaerina said she understands these things happen, but she just wants to see some consistency with the pickup days.

“We just would like to know. If they are going to tell us, ‘Hey listen, it’s going to be once every two weeks, but we are going to give you bigger cans and you can count on that day,’ we’ll be fine with that,” Tarabaerina noted.

