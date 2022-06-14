Advertisement

Gov. Baker highlights economic development bill in Springfield

Gov. Baker was joined with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and several state officials to highlight his “FORWARD” legislation.
By Lexi Oliver and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker was in western Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon. In his first event, he joined with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and several state officials to highlight his “FORWARD” legislation.

The legislation is the governor’s economic development bill. It stands for investing in ‘Future Opportunities for Resiliency Workforce and Revitalized Downtowns.’ He said every community in the Bay State will receive resources as part of the proposal.

With inflation and supply chain issues persisting, the governor said this funding will provide much needed relief to residents and businesses.

“These are the closest you’re going to get to shovel-ready projects. These are projects that have been vetted by locals, they’ve been vetted by the Commonwealth. Locals know where they’re going to go to get folks that are going to do the work. They know what the permitting process looks like moving forward and I really worry if we don’t do this now, we kick the can on this to 2024, which is probably the next time we do an economic development bill. There will be a huge missed opportunity here,” Baker noted.

Per federal law, ARPA funding must be put to work by 2024 and spent by 2026, so Baker said the time is now. As part of the legislation, $1.2 billion will be invested in energy and environmental projects, including $60 million for water and sewer projects.

