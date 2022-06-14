Greenfield budget cuts could affect police response

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Police Department’s budget is set to be cut in less than three weeks. However, with a big weekend for crime in the city, we wanted to know how these cuts may affect police response.

It was a busy weekend for the Greenfield Police Department after they responded to several concerning calls as the temperature ticked up.

“It’s that time of year where more people are gathering together outside,” said Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner.

On Friday, officers responded to an alleged verbal argument that resulted in a shooting. Three arrests were made.

That same day, officers arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with a social media threat directed at Greenfield Middle School.

On Saturday, police responded to a report of a disturbance where they made an arrest as well as recovered a ghost gun.

Mayor Wedegartner said this weekend’s crime has nothing to do with impending budget cuts which will go into effect on July 1st.

“What I took away from this weekend was that the Greenfield Police Department is working in the way that they always have and responding to calls in the best way that they can,” Mayor Wedegartner told us.

Effective fiscal year ‘23, the police department’s budget will be slashed by roughly $425,000. Greenfield city councilors voted to reduce the budget after a special jury found Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. and the department discriminated against a former black officer. Mayor Wedegartner placed Chief Haigh Jr. on paid administrative shortly after.

“It’s really kind of sad that some of the programs that were instituted under Police Chief Haigh to enhance and develop further community policing are really going to face a lot of stress without all of the officers,” Mayor Wedegartner said.

This includes the Co-Response Unit, which Mayor Wedegartner said has resulted in a 65% jail diversion rate in the city.

Other changes facing the department may include laying off seven junior officers, dismantling of the detective bureau, a lack of police coverage from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and the elimination of the K-9 program.

Due to higher fuel costs, the department is cutting staffing from four single officer cruisers to two double-officer cruisers, as well as limiting cruise mileage to trips that are absolutely necessary.

With these cuts, we wanted to know if the department would be able to handle the amount of calls they are receiving.

“There’s no question that there will be a reduction in service,” Mayor Wedegartner said. “You can’t reduce employees, you can’t take away people who are doing their jobs, and not expect that the services that they provide to be diminished to some degree.”

However, she said that officers will work hard to continue keeping public safety a top priority, and most importantly, people should still call 911 if they need to.

“We will have officers on duty, and we will continue to protect the people of Greenfield with the police force that we have,” Mayor Wedegartner told us.

The police budget cannot be brought back for a supplemental vote for at least nine months.

