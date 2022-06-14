Laval bests Thunderbirds, forces decisive Game 7

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a tough night for the Thunderbirds who fell short to the Laval Rocket Monday night in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals. That loss forced a decisive Game 7 set for Wednesday night.

The team returned to the MassMutual Center after playing their last three games up north, but unfortunately, they had a tough time getting pucks in the net.

The final score was 5-1, Laval.

The two teams will now face off again on Wednesday night to see who will move on to the Calder Cup Finals. With their eyes looking ahead to Wednesday, Thunderbirds Head Coach Drew Bannister hopes the team can work on its power play, which he said they have struggled with.

“I still don’t think we’re getting enough traffic there and creating enough secondary chances,” Bannister told us. “I think our jump was not there, so I think with the time off, we’ll be on our toes a little bit more, but I think there were a few instances where the decision-making wasn’t there, and again, could that be attributed to stress or guys being tired at times? For sure. People are going to make mistakes. Players make mistakes all the time. They made mistakes. We weren’t able to make them pay. When we made mistakes, they made us pay, and that’s the game.”

Laval’s win forced a decisive Game 7, meaning the Thunderbirds now have one more shot to advance to the finals or their season is over.

The puck will drop at 7:05 Wednesday night.

