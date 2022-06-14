Local police departments struggling with training costs, lack of funding

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local police departments will start to see the effects from a state law enacted two years ago following nationwide protests against the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers.

Part of the police reform bill passed in 2020 required more training of police officers across the state.

More training sounds like a good thing, but legislators told us the problem is that the state did not provide the funding, and that is becoming an issue for police departments including in West Springfield.

In 2020, Massachusetts legislators passed the Act Relative to Justice, Equity, and Accountability in Law Enforcement in the Commonwealth. This bill is police reform legislation, and in part, it requires more training of officers.

“Training is a really good thing,” said State Senator John Velis. “I think law enforcement officers will tell you that, but it has to be funded.”

Senator Velis was one of the few democrats who did not agree with this bill, and did not vote to pass it. He said that is because his colleagues rushed the bill, and did not consider the individual police departments.

“It’s a one size fits all approach,” he told us. “Boston is not Holyoke, Holyoke is not Springfield, Springfield is not Russell. Each department is different, each department’s funding is different, and each department’s ability to fund is different.”

In this legislation, all police officers are required to have the same amount of training, which is a full police academy experience.

By July 1st, all officers with last names A through H have to complete this training, and by June 2023, all other officers will have to complete their training.

This has raised some issues for the Westfield Police Department since they have an auxiliary officer team. Those men and women volunteer their time to help the police department.

“There’s many, many things that they do that we couldn’t do without them,” said Westfield Police Chief Lawrence Valliere. “Mainly, special events and augmenting our patrol force when we’re short. If there’s a weather-related emergency or some other type of thing where we need more bodies and we need them quickly.”

Chief Valliere told Western Mass News that there are about 22 auxiliary officers who did not go to what is called a bridge academy, and to send them would cost $3,000 a person.

“I think if push came to shove, we probably would if we could guarantee that we could keep them, but the biggest issue is, how much do these men and women want to keep investing to come out here and do what they do for free?” he said.

Now, they will have to hire more officers to fill the void, something they already struggle to do.

An officer with the West Springfield Police Department said that they are running into their own issues. Getting their officers up to the state’s standards cost them $4,200 a person, plus then they have ammunition costs, gas for the cruiser, etc. Most of the men and women going through this extensive training are only part time police officers with other jobs.

The men and women who fall into this category have to be up to date in their training by the end of the month. The other half will have to complete their courses by next June.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.