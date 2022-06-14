Mercy to announce new unit honoring late restauranteur Andy Yee

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker will join leaders at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield to announce plans for a new palliative care unit named after late restauranteer Andy Yee.

Yee, who passed away from cancer last May, was a longtime supporter and friend to the hospital.

The unit will be designed to provide a soothing space for end-of-life care for patients and families, as well as patients with chronic illnesses requiring pain and symptom management.

Today’s announcement is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

