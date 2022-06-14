Advertisement

Mercy to announce new unit honoring late restauranteur Andy Yee

Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health
Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health(Western Mass News photo)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker will join leaders at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield to announce plans for a new palliative care unit named after late restauranteer Andy Yee.

Yee, who passed away from cancer last May, was a longtime supporter and friend to the hospital.

The unit will be designed to provide a soothing space for end-of-life care for patients and families, as well as patients with chronic illnesses requiring pain and symptom management.

Today’s announcement is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

