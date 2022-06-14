Advertisement

Police arrest Springfield shooting suspect

Axel Gomez
Axel Gomez(Springfield Police)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield have arrested a man who they said is responsible for a shooting last month in the city.

Axel Gomez, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. He faces multiple charges including armed assault to murder.

Police believe Gomez is responsible for an incident at the intersection of Temple and Maple Streets back on May 12.

Following the shooting, they told Western Mass News a gunshot victim arrived at Mercy Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: June 14
Gov. Baker was joined with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and several state officials to...
Gov. Baker highlights economic development bill in Springfield
Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health
LIVE AT 4:45 - Mercy to announce new unit honoring late restauranteur Andy Yee
A Western Mass News viewer from East Longmeadow reached out to our newsroom, frustrated with...
East Longmeadow residents upset over trash troubles
generic graphic
Amherst Police & Community Responders holding joint public forum