Police arrest Springfield shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield have arrested a man who they said is responsible for a shooting last month in the city.

Axel Gomez, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. He faces multiple charges including armed assault to murder.

Police believe Gomez is responsible for an incident at the intersection of Temple and Maple Streets back on May 12.

Following the shooting, they told Western Mass News a gunshot victim arrived at Mercy Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

