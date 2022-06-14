Springfield Symphony Orchestra announces 2022-23 season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season.

This year, the orchestra will hold six classical performances and two “pops” concerts with guest conductors.

The interim director, Paul Lambert, said the orchestra is still without a labor agreement with the musicians’ union.

He said they remain hopeful and are looking forward to presenting their first full season coming out of the pandemic.

The first concert of the season will be held on October 22nd.

