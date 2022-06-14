Springfield’s mayor announces restocking of Watershops Pond

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield has been working on construction of the Watershops Dam for nearly two years to prevent potentially serious consequences if the dam were to fail.

After being drained last year, the pond was refilled earlier this spring and now, the project is finally complete.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the restoration of the pond is great news for the city as it will beauitfy the neighborhood which serves as a backdrop for the campus of Springfield College.

“Your front yard and your backyard are clean. You’ll be able to fish once again, passive recreation, and you’ll be able to, if you want to take a walk and meditate,” Sarno noted.

According to Sarno, the city has obtained permission to stock the pond with largemouth bass and minnows.

