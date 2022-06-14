Town by Town: June 14

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Northampton, Holyoke, and Springfield.

Town by town started in Northampton where three local high school students received scholarships on Tuesday.

The three students from Northampton High School and Hopkins Academy had breakfast Tuesday morning at the Esselon Cafe in Hadley with Carla Cosenzi as she presented them with the Tom Cosenzi Scholarship.

The $1,500 scholarship was established in 2009 and is given to three students who demonstrate excellence in the classroom and the community.

In Holyoke, the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield hosted its leadership luncheon series Tuesday featuring Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

During the luncheon, which took place at Venture X, Mayor Garcia discussed his passion for the city of Holyoke, ways he plans to inspire change in the community, and his visions for the future of the Paper City.

Town by town also took us to Springfield where the Armory celebrated the U.S. Army’s birthday Tuesday.

The Army was created on June 14, 1775 and consisted of volunteer soldiers.

It was formed to fight in the Revolutionary War, and today, it is the largest branch of the U.S. military.

The Springfield Armory has the world’s largest historic U.S. military small arms collection, as well as historic archives and details on buildings and landscapes.

