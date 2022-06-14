Advertisement

Town by Town: June 14

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Northampton, Holyoke, and Springfield.

Town by town started in Northampton where three local high school students received scholarships on Tuesday.

The three students from Northampton High School and Hopkins Academy had breakfast Tuesday morning at the Esselon Cafe in Hadley with Carla Cosenzi as she presented them with the Tom Cosenzi Scholarship.

The $1,500 scholarship was established in 2009 and is given to three students who demonstrate excellence in the classroom and the community.

In Holyoke, the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield hosted its leadership luncheon series Tuesday featuring Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

During the luncheon, which took place at Venture X, Mayor Garcia discussed his passion for the city of Holyoke, ways he plans to inspire change in the community, and his visions for the future of the Paper City.

Town by town also took us to Springfield where the Armory celebrated the U.S. Army’s birthday Tuesday.

The Army was created on June 14, 1775 and consisted of volunteer soldiers.

It was formed to fight in the Revolutionary War, and today, it is the largest branch of the U.S. military.

The Springfield Armory has the world’s largest historic U.S. military small arms collection, as well as historic archives and details on buildings and landscapes.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of money
Getting Answers: concerns over DPW funding cuts
Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health
Mercy to announce new unit honoring late restauranteur Andy Yee
Nice again Wednesday, then more humid and unsettled to end the week
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Photo depicting the downturn in the stock market
Getting Answers: what is a bear market?
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 1,368 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 22 newly confirmed deaths in Mass.