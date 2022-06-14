West Springfield Police looking to identify motorcyclists after Mittineague incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Traffic Bureau is asking for your assistance in identifying two motorcyclists.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday near Mittineague Elementary School on Route 20, two riders were driving aggressively, revving their engines, giving crossing guards inappropriate hand signals, and scaring students.

If you can help us identify them, please call the West Springfield Police Department.

