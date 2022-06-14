Advertisement

West Springfield Police looking to identify motorcyclists after Mittineague incident

West Springfield Motorcyclists(West Springfield Police Department)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Traffic Bureau is asking for your assistance in identifying two motorcyclists.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday near Mittineague Elementary School on Route 20, two riders were driving aggressively, revving their engines, giving crossing guards inappropriate hand signals, and scaring students.

If you can help us identify them, please call the West Springfield Police Department.

