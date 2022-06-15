Affordable housing officials concerned over flaws in new state system

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Housing officials here in western Massachusetts are speaking out Wednesday night as they feel the effects of a state law passed in 2014.

They said that some changes caused by the legislation have people waiting months for affordable housing.

The Agawam Housing Authority said a new state system, implemented in 2019, often referred to as CHAMP, is clogging up the pipeline of people who need affordable homes, even though there are current vacancies in cities like Agawam.

On Wednesday, State Senator John Velis met with Agawam community members to talk about an issue weighing heavy on Agawam Housing Authority officials.

“I have local people who have been on a waiting list for 18 months, 26 months, 3 years,” said Executive Director of the Agawam Housing Authority Maureen Cayer.

Legislation signed in 2014 created a statewide system for people to apply for affordable housing, and it was implemented in 2019. That system is the common housing application for Massachusetts Public Housing, often referred to as CHAMP.

The goal was to create a level playing field, however now, Senator Velis told Western Mass News that they are learning the system may be flawed.

“Housing is the biggest issue, one of the biggest issues in the Commonwealth right now, and there are vacancies at local housing authorities all throughout Massachusetts and it’s because of inefficiencies in government and that should never be the right answer,” Senator Velis said.

Cayer pointed out that she currently has 11 vacancies open in Agawam’s affordable housing units. There are more than 7,000 people on the waiting list that she has to sift through and get approval for those units. Because of that, they have been vacant for more than 200 days.

“Which is absolutely unacceptable, in a place where we are, where affordable housing is such a priority,” Cayer told us.

People from all over the state are applying for units here in Agawam, even though they may have no intention of moving to the city.

Cayer said the system allows people to choose priority, like if they are homeless or veterans, but then the housing authorities have to verify that those factors are true.

“We’re sending out packets to people who have applied for a housing authority that they are unaware they have applied for, or that they are not interested in applying for that program, but they just hit a button by accident,” Cayer said.

She told us that the clog in the system is causing thousands of people to live above their means while they wait to get into more affordable housing.

“If they can’t afford their medicine, if they can’t afford their food, if they can’t afford car insurance, how do they get to work?” Cayer asked. “It’s kind of like that cycle where you are rarely successful.”

The goal of Wednesday’s meeting in Agawam was to bring these issues to light for Senator Velis. He said he will be bringing these concerns to other legislators to hopefully find some solutions.

