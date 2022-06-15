Advertisement

Crews called to rollover crash on I-391N in Chicopee

By Jenna Reyes
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are fire crews were called to a rollover accident in Chicopee overnight.

The I-391N exit 3 off-ramp was temporarily closed as a result of the incident. It has since reopened.

When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 4 a.m. we saw a car on its roof.

No word on any injuries.

We brought their concerns to a local professor to find out why the price of pretty much...
Local shoppers share concerns as inflation reaches 40-year high