Crews called to rollover crash on I-391N in Chicopee
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are fire crews were called to a rollover accident in Chicopee overnight.
The I-391N exit 3 off-ramp was temporarily closed as a result of the incident. It has since reopened.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 4 a.m. we saw a car on its roof.
No word on any injuries.
