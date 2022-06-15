Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said they found infant twins after they were allegedly abandoned by their mother following a crash on I-20.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office, drivers on I-20 eastbound said overnight that a woman was running into traffic. A Department of Public Safety trooper found her about four miles away and said she appeared to be intoxicated.

A deputy arrived, and the woman, identified as Fantasia Martinez, 26, was placed under arrest and in the back of a patrol vehicle, the department said in a news release.

“While completing an interview with Martinez, she informed deputies that ‘her vehicle had broken down and both her children were still in the vehicle,’” they said in the release.

The children were believed to be 6 months old.

Deputies and troopers searched the area, and the vehicle was found crashed on the nearby south service road of I-20. The car appeared to have driven through the end of multiple road barricades, the engine was still running and it had stopped, they said.

A deputy found the infant child in the vehicle, and the window had to be broken to get the child out. Emergency medical services were called to care for them.

The release stated Martinez escaped custody from the patrol unit, and the deputy had to divert his attention from checking the child’s condition to regain control of Martinez. Deputies successfully re-secured her and she then asked about her second child.

Responders had found a second, empty child seat in the car, and they called for backup to help search. As many as 60 first responders were assisting when they received word of a home where the child may have been located.

“The address was where Martinez had recently moved to and near where the search was being completed,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Deputies immediately responded to that address, forced entry, locating the second infant alone and uninjured. Child Protective Services were contacted, and both infants were turned over to their custody.”

Martinez was charged with crimes including abandoning or endangering a child - imminent danger or bodily injury, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, and resisting arrest.

One deputy was treated and released on the scene by EMS for heat exhaustion.

