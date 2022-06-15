Advertisement

Getting Answers: East Longmeadow officials respond to lack of trash pickup

Some residents contacted Western Mass News about issues with their trash pickup.
Some residents contacted Western Mass News about issues with their trash pickup.
By Robin Kimble and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass Mews is getting answers from the town of East Longmeadow.

It comes after neighbors reached out to our newsroom, concerned over a lack of trash pickup.

On Wednesday, we heard from the town’s health director, Tammy Spencer, who said there was an issue with their trash pickup company. She said, in part:

“Due to issues with staffing and equipment, Republic Services has experienced a delay in services. This week they are on schedule for routine pickups and are working to pick up addresses that have been missed.”

