Getting Answers: East Longmeadow officials respond to lack of trash pickup

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass Mews is getting answers from the town of East Longmeadow.

It comes after neighbors reached out to our newsroom, concerned over a lack of trash pickup.

On Wednesday, we heard from the town’s health director, Tammy Spencer, who said there was an issue with their trash pickup company. She said, in part:

“Due to issues with staffing and equipment, Republic Services has experienced a delay in services. This week they are on schedule for routine pickups and are working to pick up addresses that have been missed.”

