Getting Answers: heating oil price concerns

(WGGB/WSHM) - Even though we are just starting summer, you might want to think about ordering your heating oil soon. Several viewers reached out to us and expressed concerns over this year’s bill and were wondering if the price will continue to rise.

“It’s a hot summer already and if this is an indication that our winter could be really rough this year. Who knows what’s going to happen if we have to start using a lot of oil? People are going to be having a real hard time,” said one Southampton woman.

She has lived in her home for over three decades with her husband. She didn’t want to be identified by name and told Western Mass News that she was shocked when she received the upcoming year’s estimate for her heating oil bills.

“Last year’s bill was roughly about $2,300 and we pay on a 10-month payment plan, so it’s about $233 a month. This year, we just received our budget payment for this coming winter and it has gone up to $575 a month for 10 months for payments that equaled out to about a $2,800 increase in our oil bill,” she added.

As inflation hits a 40-year high, she told us she is calling for action to be taken to help people that might not be able to afford the rising cost of heating oil.

“I would like to see the politicians in Washington to do something about the oil,” she noted.

We stopped by Noonan Energy to find out what could be leading to these high prices.

“The war with Russia in Ukraine is part of it. Part of it is the big oil companies are trying to regain some profit that they lost at the beginning of the pandemic when people weren’t driving. Oil prices dropped two years ago down to a $1.65 and there’s no real incentive for them to do a lot of exploration to find more fuel because they’re selling what they have at these high prices,” said Tim Noonan with Noonan Energy.

We asked Noonan if people should start ordering their heating oil now.

“It’s really a gamble because if you lock into a price now and then the prices drop down to $4, you’re paying a lot more for it and once you’re locked in, you’re locked…I personally would wait a little longer,” Noonan added.

As for one thing he wants people to know, he told us, “I just hope the wholesale prices come down soon because this is not making life fun for us or for our customers.”

