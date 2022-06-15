Holyoke considering changes to school grade groupings

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Public Schools could see a big change in the next year. School officials are currently looking at rezoning and creating traditional elementary and middle schools.

District officials are looking at moving all students into a kindergarten through grade 5 and grade 6 through grade 8 model. Most schools in the city now do not follow this model.

There are nine different grade configurations in the school system. Some are kindergarten through eighth grade, others are pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and more.

Erin Linville, chief of strategies for Holyoke Public Schools, told Western Mass News that by fall 2023, they hope to have all distinct elementary and middle schools. They are currently making the community aware of their plans and accepting feedback.

“We’re making a really conscious effort to make sure we’re purposely reaching out to hear all voices, especially people who may have been excluded from decisions like this in the past. We want it to be a community decision that effects the wants and needs of our community,” Linville explained.

They said the benefits of this plan is that they can focus on the education of each grade level, will be a better social environment for students, and an easier transition for those going from eighth grade to the high school.

“We will be able to have targeted learning experiences for either elementary school or middle school. It will also ensure that we can have more teachers and more students at a specific grade level, which means we can provide more support,” Linville noted.

Linville said all teachers will still have a job and home in Holyoke Public Schools and any teacher being moved will be able to weigh in on their new location.

This change is happening in other school systems nearby, including Hartford, CT.

The announcements of the school’s plan will come this November, to take effect in the fall of 2023.

