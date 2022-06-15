Holyoke Police investigating shots fired call

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened overnight Tuesday.

Dispatch received reports of gunfire in the area of 95 Lower Westfield Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found 18 spent casings in the roadway.

Police said so far, no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, indicates that it’s for Holyoke, and your tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.