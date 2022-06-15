Turning unsettled, muggier and warmer through Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another nice day in the books for western Mass this week. While we have seen more clouds today along with slightly higher humidity, overall it’s remained dry and pleasantly warm with highs in the low 80s for most and a few spots warmer!

We remain breezy and warm this evening, then temps cool back to the 60s later tonight. Patchy clouds also linger as dying showers and storms well to our northwest move toward western Mass. While we likely won’t see any wet weather, the clouds from those earlier storms will push through.

High pressure continues to move offshore through Thursday, so a southerly breeze kicks in, bringing humidity up a bit and giving us a chance to see a shower or two. Another batch of overnight storms will fall apart by the time they come into New England, however a little rain may be seen in western Mass early Thursday morning. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the 70s and dew points nearing 60 at times.

Our weather looks warm and muggy Thursday night with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm as another batch of storms moves in our direction-falling apart as they approach. Friday begins humid, but rain-free and we warm fast with highs approaching the middle and upper 80s. A cold front will come through western Mass mid-day, bringing a chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Stronger thunderstorms look to possible impact areas to our southeast later in the afternoon. Keep that in mind if you’re beach-bound.

Some dramatic changes from Friday into the weekend as a dip in the jet stream ushers in a much cooler air mass. Very low humidity is on tap for the weekend as well and highs Saturday may only get into the upper 60s! Expect a mix of clouds and sun along with a gusty northwest breeze. Temps return to the 70s for Father’s Day and Juneteenth with full sunshine and light breezes. After a nice start to the week, a few shower chances return by Tuesday-Wednesday, though it’s not looking like any beneficial rain is coming anytime soon.

