Jackson St. Elementary School closed due to water main break in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton elementary school is closed Wednesday due to a water main break in the city.

According to Northampton Public Schools Transportation Supervisor, Jackson Street Elementary will be closed after a water main break on Barrett Street.

All other Northampton schools will operate as normal.

