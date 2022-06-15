Jackson St. Elementary School closed due to water main break in Northampton
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton elementary school is closed Wednesday due to a water main break in the city.
According to Northampton Public Schools Transportation Supervisor, Jackson Street Elementary will be closed after a water main break on Barrett Street.
All other Northampton schools will operate as normal.
