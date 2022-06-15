Advertisement

Jackson St. Elementary School closed due to water main break in Northampton

Water main break on Barrett St.
Water main break on Barrett St.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton elementary school is closed Wednesday due to a water main break in the city.

According to Northampton Public Schools Transportation Supervisor, Jackson Street Elementary will be closed after a water main break on Barrett Street.

All other Northampton schools will operate as normal.

