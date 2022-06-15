Springfield Police continue to search for man missing since 2021

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield are continuing to look for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 63-year-old Gary Belder has been missing since July 2021. Investigators believe that he left his house to go to a Boston Road store, but never returned home.

Belder is approximately 6′1″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He walks with a cane and has a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.