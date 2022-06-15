Advertisement

Springfield Police continue to search for man missing since 2021

Gary Belder
Gary Belder(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield are continuing to look for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 63-year-old Gary Belder has been missing since July 2021. Investigators believe that he left his house to go to a Boston Road store, but never returned home.

Belder is approximately 6′1″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He walks with a cane and has a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.

