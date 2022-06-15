Advertisement

State: MGM generated $21 million in revenue in May

MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 15, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released the revenue for the month of May from the state’s two casinos and one slots parlor.

They said that MGM Springfield took in a total of more than $21 million in gaming revenue for May.

The commission added that the resort-casino in Springfield’s South End had over $17 million due to slots and just over $4 million at table games.

Of their total, nearly $5.3 million was paid in taxes to the state.

