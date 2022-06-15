Taco lunches to get a little greener thanks to Springfield student

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanks to one Indian Orchard Elementary School student, the school lunch menu in Springfield will look a little greener.

On Wednesday, State Representative Orlando Ramos signed student legislation that will add a little green to Taco Tuesday. Thanks to Perez, every taco served in the Springfield school district will be required to come with a special ingredient: lettuce.

We’re told the student bill came after Ramos attended career day at Indian Orchard Elementary School. Ramos told Western Mass News that one student asked him if he could help to add a specialty item to the lunch menu.

“Typically, during career day, kids ask questions. Xavier stood and came to me and asked a question…about tacos,” Ramos explained.

He said Perez told him he would like to have lettuce on his tacos moving forward.

“In his words, a taco without lettuce is not a taco, so he asked if there was anything we could do about that,” Ramos added.

Ramos quickly took action and contacted Homegrown and Sodexo in Springfield to make sure that lettuce was a part of the menu for the last taco lunch of the school year and to guarantee the leafy veggie would be served with every taco moving forward. He told Western Mass News that Wednesday’s bill signing ceremony was meant to celebrate Perez’s idea.

“I think it’s important we highlight this for young people everywhere, right, and we highlight the fact that this happened because a child spoke up and expressed his concern to a legislator,” Ramos said.

Ramos went on to say he hopes this inspires more kids to use their voice and speak up to make change.

As for what Perez told us he’d like to see next, he explained, “More kids like eating nutritious food with healthy meals.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.