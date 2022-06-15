Advertisement

Town by Town: June 15

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Ludlow, and Springfield.

The summer tour season is under way at Storrowton Village.

In West Springfield, the Storrowton Village tour allows guests to learn about its history, as well as New England’s.

The village is located on the western part of the Big E Fairgrounds.

The tours last approximately 90 minutes and are available rain or shine.

They run on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through July 21st.

In Ludlow, the Pioneer Valley Financial Group joined forces with the Boys and Girls Club, as well as first responders, to host the first ever Slide Into Summer Safety event.

All elementary school-aged children in Ludlow were invited to the Boys and Girls Club from 1 to 3 Wednesday afternoon to learn all about summer safety and interact with the first responders.

Finally, town by town takes us to Springfield where a state grant will go towards the redevelopment of Loon Pond.

Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office announced the city received a $650,000 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

The mayor said improvements will include constructing an entrance for vehicles, developing accessible walk-paths, and installing beaches.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holyoke Public Schools could see a big change in the next year.
Holyoke considering changes to school grade groupings
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 1,543 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 13 newly confirmed deaths in Mass.
Thanks to one Indian Orchard Elementary School student, the school lunch menu in Springfield...
Taco lunches to get a little greener thanks to Springfield student
Several viewers reached out to us and expressed concerns over this year’s bill and were...
Getting Answers: heating oil price concerns
It comes after neighbors reached out to our newsroom, concerned over a lack of trash pickup.
Getting Answers: East Longmeadow officials respond to lack of trash pickup