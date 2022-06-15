Town by Town: June 15

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Ludlow, and Springfield.

The summer tour season is under way at Storrowton Village.

In West Springfield, the Storrowton Village tour allows guests to learn about its history, as well as New England’s.

The village is located on the western part of the Big E Fairgrounds.

The tours last approximately 90 minutes and are available rain or shine.

They run on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through July 21st.

In Ludlow, the Pioneer Valley Financial Group joined forces with the Boys and Girls Club, as well as first responders, to host the first ever Slide Into Summer Safety event.

All elementary school-aged children in Ludlow were invited to the Boys and Girls Club from 1 to 3 Wednesday afternoon to learn all about summer safety and interact with the first responders.

Finally, town by town takes us to Springfield where a state grant will go towards the redevelopment of Loon Pond.

Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office announced the city received a $650,000 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

The mayor said improvements will include constructing an entrance for vehicles, developing accessible walk-paths, and installing beaches.

