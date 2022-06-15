Advertisement

Two new cases of monkeypox reported in Mass.

An electron microscopic image of monkeypox
An electron microscopic image of monkeypox(MGN Online / Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery / CDC)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Two additional cases of monkeypox were detected in adult males, bringing the total number of cases in the Bay State up to six since May.

The DPH is working with local health officials, the patients, and the healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious.

The individuals are currently isolating to prevent spread to others and there is no known connection between these two new cases.

