Amherst Police mourning loss of comfort dog

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst Police Department is mourning the loss of a four-legged member of their force.

The department said Thursday that their comfort dog, Winston, was diagnosed with lymphoma and leukemia over the weekend and that it progressed so aggressively that his handler, Officer Bill Laramee, made “the heartbreaking decision to end his pain and let him pass peacefully” on Wednesday.

Winston arrived at the department in September 2020 from Boonefield Labradors of Rindge, NH. He was the twelth dog the organization had donated to police departments throughout New England and was the first-ever comfort dog for Amherst Police.

The department added in a social media post, in part:

“His short life brought an immense amount of joy to all his coworkers at the Amherst Police Department, Officer Laramee’s immediate family, and this community as a whole. Officer Laramee had a vision for a comfort dog program here in Amherst and he was greeted with the perfectly tempered, incredibly happy, very sleepy, Winston. The program was a success in every way that Officer Laramee imagined and this loss will be felt by many.”

A memorial for Winston is being planned for the near future.

