Boston named host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup

FOXBOUROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - World Cup soccer will be coming to Massachusetts.

On Thursday, FIFA announced that Boston has been named one of 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup. Boston was one of 22 finalists vying for the games.

The matches will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

According to FIFA, the full list of host cities is as follows:

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Guadalajara

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Mexico City

Miami

Monterrey

New York / New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Toronto

Vancouver

