Boston named host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOXBOUROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - World Cup soccer will be coming to Massachusetts.
On Thursday, FIFA announced that Boston has been named one of 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup. Boston was one of 22 finalists vying for the games.
The matches will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
According to FIFA, the full list of host cities is as follows:
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Dallas
- Guadalajara
- Houston
- Kansas City
- Los Angeles
- Mexico City
- Miami
- Monterrey
- New York / New Jersey
- Philadelphia
- San Francisco Bay Area
- Seattle
- Toronto
- Vancouver
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.