East Longmeadow High School closed due to water main break

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow High School will be closed Thursday due to an overnight water main break.

East Longmeadow police say Maple St. is closed from Savoy Ave. to Rodgers Road.

When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m. we saw crews making repairs.

No word on when the road will reopen.

According to East Longmeadow Public Schools’ Assistant Superintendent only East Longmeadow High School is being impacted. All other schools in the district will operate as normal.

