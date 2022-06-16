Evan Plotkin named 2022 Citizen of the Year by Springfield Regional Chamber

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night, the Springfield Regional Chamber honored Evan Plotkin as the 2022 Springfield Regional Chamber Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year.

The award is given annually to honor the memory of Richard J. Moriarty, a longtime active participant in the chamber and individual who gave his time, talent, and personal and professional resources to the local community.

A Springfield native, Plotkin is one of the lead organizers of the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival and is the force behind Art & Soles.

Western Mass News stopped by Wednesday night to hear Plotkin’s acceptance speech.

“There will be times when you or an organization will be faced with hardships and challenges, when the outlook is bleak and the road looks like a dead end,” Plotkin said. “A strong, positive, and optimistic mindset is necessary to begin to change the organization’s culture and ultimately its challenges. Great leaders know this. Richard Moriarty knew this.”

The Springfield Regional Chamber is a business association representing the region and its geographic hub of Springfield and more than 700 businesses of all sizes, providing leadership in creating a healthy economic climate.

