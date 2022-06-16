Getting Answers: Resources for senior citizens impacted by inflation

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we continue to see the effects of inflation at the pump and at the grocery store, seniors on a fixed income are struggling to make ends meet.

A Western Mass News viewer reached out to us looking for help, as she’s trying to adjust her lifestyle, to adapt to the rising costs of just about everything. We did some research and found resources that may help her and other senior citizens.

Patricia Abrum is a widow, living off Social Security in Westfield.

Recently, she’s had to reduce her trips to only the necessities: church, pharmacy, and grocery store, just to save money on gas.

“Social Security and my pension have not kept up with the close to 5-dollar gallon of gas,” explained Abrum.

She’s struggling to make ends meet, as inflation seems to be affecting the costs of just about everything. As a type one diabetic, she’s feeling the effects of rising costs in her groceries and prescriptions.

“I need to buy things like fruits, and vegetables and protein. All of those are very expensive for me,” explained Abrum.

She’s done everything she can to save money and cut corners...

“I’ve budgeted, I clipped coupons, but I still have gas to put in my car, and I don’t even drive anymore,” explained Abrum.

She reached out to our newsroom, looking for answers about financial assistance programs for seniors. We did some digging and found there are some programs to help her and other seniors.

For things like medical care and prescriptions, there are Medicare savings programs and Extra Rx financial help. Also, Medicaid and a prescription advantage program.

To help pay for your home, there is a state property tax assistance program, low-income home energy program, and telephone assistance lifeline.

There are also Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits you can apply for, to help cut costs at the grocery store.

And if you’re already on Social Security like Patricia, and still struggling, there is a resource called Supplemental Security Income.

There are many different local community resources, like West Mass Elder Care, based out of Holyoke. They’re hearing similar complaints from other seniors in the community.

“We are finding with our consumers that they are having a much harder time stretching their budgets due to inflation,” said Tricia Stallman, money management program director of West Mass Elder Care.

Stallman said they go into homes of seniors and help them budget, write checks, and more. And, try to get them through these financial hardships.

“We try to help them have access to resources such as fuel assistance that can help them extend those budgets also,” Stallman said.

More information on West Mass Elder Care can be found here.

More information on resources can be found here.

