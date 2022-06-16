Advertisement

Justin Bieber concert at Mohegan Sun postponed

Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The Justin Bieber concert set for June 18 at Mohegan Sun has been postponed.

Bieber is recovering from a medical issue that caused facial paralysis.

His remaining shows scheduled for June and early July have been postponed, officials said.

Mohegan Sun officials said rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” officials said.

Officials said tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

