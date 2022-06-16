Justin Bieber concert at Mohegan Sun postponed

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The Justin Bieber concert set for June 18 at Mohegan Sun has been postponed.

Bieber is recovering from a medical issue that caused facial paralysis.

His remaining shows scheduled for June and early July have been postponed, officials said.

Mohegan Sun officials said rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” officials said.

Officials said tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

For more information on shows at Mohegan Sun, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.