A Downpour/T-Storm Tonight; Big June chill for the Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A line of thunderstorms to our west will continue to weaken as it moves east, but may bring a few showers or a weak thunderstorm for us later tonight. From roughly 10pm to 1am, spotty showers, a downpour or rumble of thunder are possible. Skies remain cloudy with a steady South breeze.

Humidity increases overnight as a warm front comes through and clouds hang tough through sunrise Friday. Temperatures start in the 60s and will rise quickly as sun breaks back out.

A First Alert Weather Day Friday from 11am to 3pm as a cold front moves in from the west. IF thunderstorms can develop along the front, they may become strong to severe. Isolated to very isolated downpours, lightning and gusty wind is possible – so keep an eye to the sky. Breezy and humid Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s, but drier air rushes in by the evening.

Unseasonably cool and breezy conditions coming our way this weekend!

A sizeable dip in the jet stream will bring a pool of colder air to the upper levels of the atmosphere this weekend. Daytime highs only get into the 60s Saturday and possibly around 70 Sunday! An upper low to our north will keep a good deal of clouds around Saturday along with gusty northwest breezes. Gusts may occasionally reach 30mph. A shower or two is possible Saturday evening and again Sunday, but hit or miss. Clouds linger Sunday along with more gusty breezes.

Warmer, sunnier weather returns early next week as the upper low and trough move out. Temps return to around 80 by Tuesday. A few fronts approach mid-week, giving us a chance for spotty showers or a thunderstorm. The end of the week may turn warm and humid.

