Markey introduces legislation to boost pay, benefits for airport workers

By Robin Kimble and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - U.S. Senator Ed Markey introduced legislation on Thursday to improve pay and benefits for airport workers across the nation.

In a joint press conference, Markey announced the “Good Jobs for Good Airports Act”. If approved, it would improve job quality for hundreds of airport service workers who have been serving on the frontlines keeping airports safe in the face of many risks, especially during the pandemic.

“Over the past two years, airport service workers, who are disproportionately people of color, have been and continue to be on the front line of the pandemic and, unfortunately, airport service workers like service workers generally are often overworked and underpaid. This isn’t just bad for workers. It’s bad for travelers too,” Markey explained.

Markey said this legislation would improve the overall quality of the nation’s airports and provide travelers with safe reliable air travel. It would require vendors and contractors to pay service workers the prevailing wage and benefits in order to access federal funds.

