Officials confirm another monkeypox case in Massachusetts

(WGGB/WSHM) - Another case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Massachusetts. This marks the seventh case in the Bay State since May.

This most recent case of monkeypox was reported in an adult male, who recently traveled internationally.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported the new case Thursday after the person tested on Wednesday in Jamaica Plain. His results are now going to the CDC to confirm.

The state is now working with local health officials and the patient to identify any close contacts as he isolates to prevent spread.

The first case of monkeypox in the state was confirmed on May 18.

There have been 84 cases in the United States this year, according to CDC data. So far, no one has died from the virus and most recover in two to four weeks.

Many of the earlier cases were associated with international travel, but some recent cases are not.

The state said that gay and bisexual men make up a large portion of the cases to date. However, they said everyone is just as much at risk.

Mass. DPH explained that monkeypox can be spread from direct skin to skin contact with rash lesions. This can include sexual or intimate contact with someone who has been infected. It can also be spread by sharing bed, unwashed towels, or clothes with someone infected, or respiratory secretions through face-to-face interactions.

Early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, and rash lesions.

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, you are encouraged to contact your primary care provider right away.

