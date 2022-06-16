Northampton native launches charcuterie board business

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One woman in Northampton has started a one-of-a-kind charcuterie business.

Fed by Foley, based out of Northampton, is taking the art of snacking to the next level with their unique charcuterie boards.

“I love the variety that comes with charcuterie boards, whether it be vegetarian or whether it includes meats, nuts, fruits, crackers, so I’m finding it really fun,” said Jill Foley.

Foley opened her charcuterie business this past February. She told Western Mass News she felt her business was needed in the Pioneer Valley.

“As folks are getting back together with their family and friends, it presented a very unique opportunity to open this business that allows others to be able to have me do what I love, so they can entertain and spend time with their family and friends,” Foley added.

As part of her business, Foley told us she has also launched the service charcuterie for community as way to give back to organizations important to her.

“...Which works in pairs with a different nonprofit every month to support their organizations through the sale of charcuterie boards…Next month in July, we’ll be heading back to Quonquont Farm. We’re doing a charcuterie for community to benefit the Western Mass. Food Bank, so a portion of the sale of all boards will be sold at Quonquont Farm on their centennial July 10,” Foley explained.

She said business is not slowing down.

“It’s been fantastic. I feel so fortunate to be embraced by so many people in the area, as well as different businesses,” Foley noted.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.