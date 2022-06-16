Advertisement

Officials warn of aggressive mother deer near Greenfield park

A female deer
A female deer(MGN Online / Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Recreation Department is warning the public of an aggressive deer that’s been reported on the trails of Highland Park.

According to officials, the deer was spotted on Tuesday near the high tension lines.

They noted that deer with fawns can attack unprovoked and can seriously injure or harm a dog. If a deer or fawn in seen in the area, you are asked to leave that area.

While deer attacks on humans are rare, they’re urging people to take caution.

If you hike in that area, you’re also being asked to keep your dog on a leash, make noise while walking, travel in groups, and change your hiking routine.

